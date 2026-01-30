The Pitt season 2 episode 4: The Robby, Al-Hashimi dynamic

Following the events of The Pitt season 2 episode 4, we understand if you have a number of questions, especially about Robby and Dr. Al-Hashimi. At times, you can argue that they have a dynamic that feels like they want to scream at each other. Other times, it feels like they are … flirting?

Based on the scene where the two are placing wagers this week, we could understand if there are some out there who think there is a romantic undercurrent here … but that may not be the case. Instead, this could be as simple as the two sizing each other up, plus trying to predict what the other will do moving forward. They are each used to running things a particular way all across the board.

Speaking on all of this further to TVLine, here is at least some of what

They’re two people who come at medicine from totally diametrically opposed approaches … She represents the modernization of medicine, and he’s more of the old-school, traditional route. They don’t always see eye to eye, but they do have a common goal.

“When she comes in, she introduces this new rhythm, this new cadence to the hospital … There’s some discord, some dissonance. At first, there’s some judgment — especially from Dr. Robby. But then he starts leaning in… because she’s really f—-ng good at what she does. And he’s really f—-ng good at what he does.

“That’s destabilizing. She sees him as this wild cowboy — the banter, the way he talks to residents, it feels unprofessional, even disrespectful. But ultimately, it’s all about the patients. It’s all about delivering the best quality of care.”

Will they be able to get on the same page for the sake of patients? Sure, but our major concern here still lies with what happens to Robby if he has a breakdown before the season’s end.

What did you think about the scenes with Robby and Dr. Al-Hashimi on The Pitt season 2 so far?

Is there something romantic here, or is it just tension? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for more updates.

