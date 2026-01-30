The Pitt season 2 episode 4: Dr. J the TikTok star?

We anticipated that we would get a number of interesting character reveals across The Pitt season 2 — and of course, some were especially surprising. Take, for example, that Javadi is someone with a significant online presence as Dr. J. As it turns out, she has found an audience online to the point that at least one patient specifically wanted to be treated by her — and not Dr. Langdon, despite him having significantly more experience.

Was it a surprise to see that the often-shy Javadi can have a more public presence like this? In a way yes but according to the performer behind the role in Shabana Azeez.

Speaking to The Wrap in a new interview, Azeez indicated that some of her character’s intrigue in being on social media comes from her generation:

“We spend so much of our lives performing for people — whether it’s our bosses, our co-workers or literally performing for people for money … There’s something really raw and unfiltered about the way she is online. I think that’s a Gen Z thing, the way they are unapologetic in a lot of ways, and able to be vulnerable online and open online … I think she’s very much in the Addison Rae, ‘We should all be visibly trying’ camp of things. Her TikTok is a really uplifting space, in a space where people can go to live in the gray area and f— up and be embarrassing and whatever else.”

Our hope is that this is a part of Javadi that we learn more about in due time, especially since she could be using TikTok as a positive sort of outreach for the hospital. In a way, could she teach people some things that allow for the hospital to not be overrun in the first place? At the moment, it is at least worth thinking about.

Do you think we’ll see more of the Dr. J side of Javadi on The Pitt season 2 moving forward?

