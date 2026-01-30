The Hunting Party season 2 episode 5 return date at NBC

Following what you have a chance to see on NBC tonight, do you want to get a return date for The Hunting Party season 2 episode 5? What about more potential news on what the future could hold?

It goes without saying that there is absolutely so much to look forward to with this show, especially when it comes to notable villains who lie ahead. However, we do think it is worth starting off here by saying that unfortunately, there is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there is no new episode the following week, either. The plan seems to be bringing Melissa Roxburgh and the rest of the cast back around February 26.

So why then? Why make us wait for so long? Really, it has a lot to do with what NBC has going on over the next several weeks thanks to the Olympics. It is fairly standard for them to take their scripted shows off the air during the Winter Games, mostly because they have no real room on the schedule! In the interim, we are of the belief that we will see The Hunting Party and many other shows heavily promoted, especially since this is one of the biggest draws that they have.

If you are wondering when we are going to have more details on what lies ahead, it is likely to come at some point in the (reasonably) near future — typically NBC releases synopses for their shows between 2 and 3 weeks prior to them airing. There is no real reason to think that this is going to be changing at this point.

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 2 episode 5 when it airs?

Beyond just that, are there any specific foes you are hoping Bex and the team take on? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are ahead.

