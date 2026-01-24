The Hunting Party season 2: Will new Netflix deal amplify success?

If you are not aware for whatever reason, The Hunting Party season 2 has already premiered on Netflix and now, there is a new way to watch season 1!

According to a report coming in from Deadline, on February 15 the entire first season of the Melissa Roxburgh drama is going to be heading to Netflix. It was previously exclusive to Peacock, and we think that this move is deliberate for a couple of different reasons. First and foremost, it makes sense in terms of star power alone. Roxburgh’s previous show in Manifest was so successful on Netflix that the streaming service revived it. Also, The Hunting Party has drawn comparisons to The Blacklist, an NBC show that thrived on Netflix for many years before it concluded (and we still miss it).

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

Our general feeling is that there is not always a direct correlation between a Netflix arrival and broadcast ratings, but we do think anything to help season 2 (which has dropped in the numbers versus season 1) is very much a good thing. This is a show that simply needs more awareness around it, as we do tend to think there are a lot of people out there who have not even heard of the show so far.

NBC will not have to make a decision on a season 3 until May, so there is at least some time for it to find more of an audience. Now, let’s just hope that it is easy to discover on Netflix given that its algorithm can be complicated sometimes — as a result of that, discovering specific shows within a sea of programming can be quite a challenge.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts heading into the next The Hunting Party

Do you think The Hunting Party season 2 is actually going to get a nice boost from this?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates on the way on this show and many more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







