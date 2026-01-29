Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS, 1/29?

Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS? It may go without saying at this point, but we want the show back! How can we not, given that it has been so long since it was last on the air?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to barge into this article to share the bad news: We are still in the midst of a long midseason hiatus. Due to the Winter Olympics, the plan remains for the sitcom to return on Thursday, February 26. We still have a long ways to go, and we hope that viewers are going to come back the moment the show officially returns. (At least there is already a season 3 renewal confirmed, no?)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

If there are some silver linings here, we tend to think they are twofold. First and foremost, we imagine that there will be a lot of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage episodes that air in relatively successive fashion after season 1 episode 11 airs. Also, we do at least more details on said episode below:

“A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job” – Audrey and Mandy urge Jim to find a new hobby now that he’s retired and driving them crazy, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Feb. 26 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that this episode will be fun just because it could radically alter some dynamics in the family, depending of course on what Jim chooses to do. A part-time job makes at least some sense, given that he has something to focus on without going too crazy … at least in theory.

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage right now, including the renewal

What do you most want to see moving into the next Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







