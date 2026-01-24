Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 3 renewal draws reactions

Earlier this week, CBS confirmed that a Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 3 is going to be coming during the 2026-27 season, and it has been fascinating hearing a lot of feedback about it.

After all, you can argue that the Young Sheldon spin-off is the most-important multi-camera sitcom on television in 2026 and yet, the renewal went somewhat viral on social media from a lot of people who have not seen a single episode. Many had never heard of it, whereas some others questioned what is effectively a spin-off of a spin-off managing to be as popular as it is.

So how has Georgie & Mandy pulled it off? Well, we do think it is a little bit false to just assume that its viewership is entirely older viewers who are not online. Young Sheldon has over time managed to find an audience for itself on both Paramount+ and then Netflix, and that has helped it to a particular degree. That is without mentioning The Big Bang Theory, and we also think all of this is not giving Emily Osment any of the credit that she deserves. After all, she was on Hannah Montana, one of the most important shows to young millennials out there! That is without even noting Young & Hungry and the audience that she had.

Really, the success of this series is a combination of things — nostalgia, but also familiar actors and also a desire to just have some silly, comfort viewing here and there. CBS also knows how to promote this sort of show better than anyone, and it is why they have had consistently comedy hits dating back to Everybody Loves Raymond. You can also chart a Chuck Lorre pipeline here from Two and a Half Men to Big Bang to Mom, Young Sheldon, and now this.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

