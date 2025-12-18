Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 11 return date? What about more on what is ahead?

Well, here is where we will go ahead and note that there is both good and bad news simultaneously to share here. The good news is that luckily, there is a lot more of the comedy on the way. However, the bad news is that you will be waiting a long time to see it. The plan at present is for the next installment to air on Thursday, February 26 in the standard 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. Hopefully, there will be more new installments in this spot for the rest of the season, which will likely end either in late April or May.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

As for the unusually long wait midseason here, a lot of that is tied to one thing above all else: The Winter Olympics, which run for a good chunk of February. Live + same-day ratings do matter greatly and by virtue of that, CBS does not want to put Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on the air for a while. This preserves its numbers and gives it a good chance of coming back for a third season — so long as viewers do continue to stay eager to see it in the weeks and months ahead.

It is at this point FAR too early for there to be a lot of other updates on what lies ahead, but it is our hope that this changes at some point within the relatively near future. We recognize that one of the biggest question marks at the heart of this series is when the “first marriage” could come to a close but at the same time, we hardly think that the producers are eager to rush that. If they had it their way, this would be a series that lasts for several years and there’s a ton to explore along the way.

What do you most want to see moving into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season episode 11 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







