Is Matlock new tonight on CBS, January 29, 2026?

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? It certainly makes sense to want more of the Kathy Bates drama as soon as we can.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to burst onto the scene here with a mixture of good and bad news. We begin here, unfortunately, with the following: You will not be seeing the series with a new episode tonight. This is for the same reason that it has been the past several weeks, as the drama is on hold until the other side of the Olympics. The plan is for it to return on February 26, and of course we’re curious to learn more about what lies ahead there!

Luckily, this brings us to some of the good news — as to better set the stage for the future, you can see the synopsis for the next Matlock episode below:

“Collateral” – Olympia and Matty each put together their own collateral for Julian, hoping to regain his trust after he makes a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, an injunction case takes a turn when their client is detained by ICE agents, forcing the team to shift gears to keep him with his family and prevent deportation, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Feb. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we do think that the silver lining to the long wait here is that by the time the series is back, we’re going to have new episodes for most of the rest of the spring — if there are breaks, we’re expecting them to be shorter than what we have been dealing with as of late.

