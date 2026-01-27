Matlock season 2 episode 9 spoilers: First look at ‘Collateral’

Come Thursday, February 26, Matlock is finally going to return from its hiatus with season 2 episode 9. Want to learn more about it now?

Well, it probably goes without saying based on the first half of the season that “Collateral” is going to be a pretty big hour of TV. This is where Matty and Olympia are going to find themselves at a key point regarding Julian, someone who they may actually need on their side at this point. The excitement here comes from the fact that we’ve seen things evolve significantly for all these characters from the start of the season and in general, we hardly think that is going to change moving forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score all sorts of further TV reactions and reviews!

Beyond just all of this, the Matlock season 2 episode 9 synopsis absolutely suggests that current events are going to have a major role to play in what is coming up next:

“Collateral” – Olympia and Matty each put together their own collateral for Julian, hoping to regain his trust after he makes a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, an injunction case takes a turn when their client is detained by ICE agents, forcing the team to shift gears to keep him with his family and prevent deportation, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Feb. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we do not think that everything with Olympia, Matty, and Julian will be wrapped up in this hour — why would we? This show does have a few threads that are likely going to carry through for at least several episodes, and we’ll have to wait and see if that also means the end of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Matlock now, including some more thoughts on the season 3 renewal

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Matlock season 2 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







