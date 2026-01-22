Is Matlock new tonight on CBS, January 22, 2026?

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? Given how long the Kathy Bates series has been off the air, we absolutely would not be shocked if there is some impatience that is floating around out there at this point. Also, this is one of those shows that is of such high quality that of course you would want more of it sooner rather than later.

Now, unfortunately, this is where we do have to swoop in and share something that a lot of people may be sad to hear: The hiatus continues. Not only that, but it is going to be the case for a little while longer. The plan here remains for the series to come back in late February, on the other side of the Winter Olympics. Because of all this, it unfortunately remains true that we are going to be waiting a little while longer.

So is there at least some sort of silver lining to share? We tend to think so, and it comes from a couple of different places.

1. We recognize that within the next couple of weeks, we are probably going to learn more about the next Matlock episode. There is no real reason to think that CBS will keep us waiting longer than that, based on when they have releases synopses in the past.

2. We are also thrilled to know how that a season 3 is 100% coming! While we do not consider this a surprise by any means, we do very-much feel like it makes it easier to watch the rest of season 2. In general, our sentiment is that the show lasts so long as the viewers are there, and also so long as Bates wants to continue playing Matty.

