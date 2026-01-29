The White Lotus season 4 spoilers: Marissa Long joins

The latest The White Lotus season 4 casting news has been unveiled, and this one is certainly curious for a number of different reasons.

According to a report from Variety, Marissa Long is the latest edition to the Mike White – HBO show for the upcoming batch of episodes. (The same report confirms that Helena Bonham Carter and Chris Messina are officially on board after being previously rumored.) What makes Long’s casting a little more intriguing is that it marks the television debut for the model / actress, meaning that is thrown in immediately alongside a number of big names. The way that her casting has been revealed certainly suggests that this could be a pretty substantial role.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

In a post on Instagram, here is what Long had to say regarding her casting:

I’ll try and make this short and sweet But I am absolutely raw right now!!! I am in the middle of so many feelings and I’m unbelievably honored to be joining this with such incredible people. I have the courage I do because of the people that surround me and I want to thank family and so many friends for being so encouraging and giving me such solid ground to always stand on. @tannerzagarino has championed me in ways I could never describe. Love this boy. And Thank you Mike White!!!!!!!!!! I’m speechless and cannot wait for this journey, feeling deeply blessed.. LETS GO!!!!

As is often the case with casting news on this show, HBO is not giving anything away about these roles. The only thing that is currently confirmed is that you are going to be seeing France as the primary setting for the season, and we tend to think that the Riviera within that is going to serve as the most important setting.

Related – Be sure to see more news on The White Lotus now, including the latest premiere-date hopes

What do you want to see the most on The White Lotus season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







