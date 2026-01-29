Silo season 3 premiere date: The new mystery

We are sitting here now close to the end of January and yet, there is still no official news regarding a Silo season 3 premiere date. Is this surprising? Well, the answer to that is complicated, mostly because of a few different variables you have to mix together.

For starters, remember the fact here that filming for this chapter of the Rebecca Ferguson series wrapped up back in May. We know that visual effects can take a long time, but this long? That remains a mystery within itself. Add to this the fact that even this week, Apple announced more info on some of their shows, including the fourth season of Ted Lasso premiering this summer and also the second season of Criminal Record.

So why are they so keen to make these announcements now, especially for a show like Ted Lasso that is currently still filming, and not for Silo? Well, every announcement just comes at its own pace, and not all of them make sense. Here is a great example: Months ago, it was revealed that Your Friends & Neighbors would be premiering its second season in April. Then, this month it came out that For All Mankind is coming back in March, prior to the Jon Hamm series. Why would you announce things in this pattern? Apple TV clearly just has a perception of what shows need longer rollout times versus others.

In the end, we do still feel like we are going to be getting the third season of Silo at some point this spring and that much like For All Mankind, a reveal will come at its own pace. This is based mostly on post-production timelines, but also the projects that the streamer already has in the can.

What do you want to see on Silo season 3, no matter when we get it?

