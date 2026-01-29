The Pitt season 2 episode 4 sneak peek: Is Robby refusing therapy?

Tonight, HBO Max is going t present you with The Pitt season 2 episode 4 — and with that, a little bit more backstory for one Dr. Robby.

So what are we going to get throughout this episode? Obviously a number of patients, but also more evidence that Noah Wyle’s character may be looking to his sabbatical as a cure for all his problems — even though in reality, it may simply be a way in which to avoid them.

If you head over to Collider now, you can see a new sneak preview for this episode that suggests that Robby is intentionally avoiding getting a therapist that can help him. He found reasons why the first two couldn’t work out and when he is offered a third, he uses his impending trip as an excuse. He is quickly reminded that he can do Zoom therapy, only to then respond by saying that being on a motorcycle is zoom therapy. (That is the closest Robby has ever come to making a dad joke, but we’ll allow it.)

What continues to make Robby such a glorious contradiction is that despite him being a hyper-smart physician, he continues to make decisions that he would not recommend for his patients. First and foremost, you have the fact that he was riding through Pittsburgh at the start of the season without wearing a helmet. Then, you also have him avoiding therapy for his trauma when he clearly knows it is a problem. Why is he doing this? It may just come down to the same self-destructive tendency that caused him to not wear that helmet in the first place. Doing work on yourself can be really hard; avoiding it altogether can be easier.

