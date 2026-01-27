The Pitt season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Will Ogilvie crack?

Through the first three episodes of The Pitt season 2 on HBO Max, it makes sense to have a ton of opinions regarding Ogilvie. He has been established as one of the new med students in the ER, and it also feels like he’s been written to be intentionally a thorn in everyone’s side.

Basically, who we are talking about here is the classic book-smart doctor-in-training who is also extremely competitive. We have seen Santos already stoke a fire regarding him and Javadi, where they are constantly trying to one-up each other with what they say in front of the other doctors. Ogilvie is desperate to prove himself, and the idea here may be that he wants to find a place at the hospital long-term.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is your reminder that being book-smart and then street-smart are entirely different things. If you saw the tail end of the promo for episode 4, then you saw a split-second where Ogilvie is seemingly freaking out after having to pull out a piece of glass from someone’s body. Is this an instance of him cracking under the pressure, making a mistake, or something else entirely?

No matter what it is, we do certainly think that this is a perfect spot on the show for this guy to be humbled a little bit, and there is absolutely a chance that this helps him out in the long-term if he is. Rather than be at the Pitt to show off, he needs to really take advantage of the learning aspect. It still won’t likely make him a totally different person — we saw this with Santos in season 1, who had her setbacks but does not appear to be altogether different now.

