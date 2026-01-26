The Pitt season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The situation for Mel

Even if we have only seen a handful of episodes of The Pitt season 2 so far, we have been rather lucky to get moments for almost every main character. For Mel King, we wish there was better news.

What exactly is she dealing with at present? We would define it as a combination of pretty crummy circumstances. Remember here that first and foremost, she has been wary about a deposition that is happening regarding a malpractice suit at some point in the day. Robby has tried to comfort her. Dr. Al-Hashimi? Not so much, regardless of whether or not it was intentional. Add to this a head injury that required her to be checked out by Dr. Langdon, and you can argue that she is facing a recipe for disaster at this particular moment in time.

Is Mel even going to make it to her deposition? That feels like one of the primary questions that we have to wonder entering episode 4, mostly because head injuries are the sort of thing that are completely unpredictable and can rear their head at any given time. Adding this to her obvious anxiety creates almost a double-edged sword of disaster.

While there is no evidence at present that the legal storyline for Mel is getting into high gear in episode 4, do not be surprised if it is mentioned a little bit more. Our feeling in general is that it seems primed for a big plot in the middle of the season — that way, we can see more of what happens after the fact in addition to what happened before.

Also, of course we want more scenes with her and Langdon! This comes on the heels of all sorts of questions about the state of his marriage, as evidenced in the video above.

