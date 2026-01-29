Bridgerton season 4 episode 4: The Benedict, Sophie cliffhanger!

Given that Bridgerton season 4 was going to be released in two separate parts, it was incredibly easy to anticipate that part one was going to end with a cliffhanger. So with that, what did we end up getting?

Well, we entered this part of the story anticipating a sweeping, Cinderella-like romance between Benedict and Sophie Baek and at times, we did have that! The masquerade ball was wonderful, as was seeing the two of them start to form a real bond later on. The scenes at My Cottage and then the kite — in terms of romantic imagery, the series presented almost everything that we had wanted and then some.

However, in the end, we did see the show conclude with a cliffhanger that could prove rather frustrating, mostly as Benedict started to take their relationship back to reality — or, at least his reality. Rather than propose a future for himself and Sophie as a married couple, he suggests that she be his mistress. What’s wrong with him? Well, he is viewing the relationship through a very specific and agonizing lens and in a way, it is surprising given that he’s always been among the more free-spirited of his family. However, societal conventions are still getting the best of him and at this point, Sophie is not giving him an answer.

Will something change moving into the second part of the season? We sure hope so, given that the chemistry is clearly there to make this one of the better couples within the entire franchise. We do not think that Sophie should accept anything other than his full heart, and the good news is that we have a hard time seeing her agree unless that is given.

What did you think about the overall events of Bridgerton season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming down the road.

