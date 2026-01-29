NCIS: Origins season 2: Co-showrunner leaving after finale

While we are thrilled to know already that NCIS: Origins has been renewed at CBS for season 3, there is a major change coming up. after all, co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal will be departing following the season 2 finale for the crime drama.

For the first two years, Monreal and David J. North have really navigated this prequel with a great deal of skill, introducing new elements of Gibbs’ past while still maintaining many classic elements of the character. It is a difficult balancing act that somehow, they did manage to pull off. Both had spent many years working on the original NCIS and through that, brought a lot of expertise over to this world. North will continue as the sole showrunner moving into the third season

In a joint statement per Deadline, here is what CBS Entertainment President and Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf had to say about the change:

“Gina has been an important beloved member of the NCIS family for many years … We are incredibly grateful to her for helping launch and steer NCIS: Origins, and bringing these incredible characters and stories to life. We look forward to working with her again in the future on new projects, and know the creative foundation she helped build will continue to thrive.”

Meanwhile, Monreal added the following:

“It’s been the biggest honor of my career to write NCIS: Origins alongside my incredible co-showrunner and friend David North … I want to thank Amy Reisenbach, David Stapf, and everyone at CBS Network and Studio for their support. To have had this opportunity to work again with the incomparable Mark Harmon, Sean Harmon, our writers, and the best cast and crew in the business — how lucky am I? I can’t wait to see what this extraordinary group cooks up for Season 3.”

There is still plenty more of Gina’s work that remains over the rest of the season — the series is slated to return in early March.

What do you think about NCIS: Origins undergoing a showrunner change?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

