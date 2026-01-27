NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 spoilers: After the wedding

We know that we are left waiting until March 3 to see NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 on the air — and of course, that is a really long wait. Do you want to learn more about what the story is going to be?

Well, we do know that at the heart of “Fools Rush In” is going to be the major event that defined the end of episode 8: Gibbs and Diane getting married! That is the sort of thing that dramatically changes both of their lives, and it is also something that we know already how it ends thanks to the original series. Still, there are a lot of ways that we could get from point A to point B here, and that is where there is room for the show to surprise us.

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 synopsis with other information on what is ahead:

“Fools Rush In” – As the team discovers Gibbs’ drunken Vegas elopement with Diane, the newlyweds contemplate their future. Also, the team investigates a fatal movie theater bombing with a connection to the Pruitt compound where Franks’ brother Mason (guest star Philip Winchester) is staying, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we do tend to think that Lala’s story at this point is going to be worth considering given what was seemingly there between her and Gibbs at one point. Maybe we are reading too much into hoping that she is alive and out there in the present — but at this point, we honestly can’t help ourselves.

Get some more news on NCIS: Origins, including the show's first appearance of a younger Dwayne Pride

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9?

