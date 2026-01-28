Shrinking season 3 episode 2: Will Michael J. Fox be back?

Through the first episode of Shrinking season 3, we had a chance to see the epic return of Michael J. Fox to the screen for the first time in years. He is not playing himself; rather, his character of Gerry just so happens to be a guy with Parkinson’s disease, someone who can also relate a great deal to Paul. This was a part clearly inspired by Fox’s own experience with the disease, and we do tend to think that he brought a lot of insight and help to the show.

So are we going to see him again before the season is over? There are certainly questions around that, especially since Paul had a hallucination of him at the end of the premiere.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some further TV reactions and reviews!

Well, here is the quick answer. According to a report from People Magazine, Fox will be back for at least two more episodes this season. He has a longstanding relationship with executive producer Bill Lawrence that dates back to Spin City, and the EP joked about their history together to the aforementioned publication:

“I take great pride in being a person that continually takes him out of retirement … [First,] he retired and then he came back and did Scrubs … This time, it was on him. I thought he was done acting and we ran into each other at a barbecue of all things, and he’s like, ‘I really like the show. How are you doing a show about Parkinson’s and you haven’t asked me to be on it yet?’ I was like, ‘Oh s–t.’ “

Lawrence also told the publication that he would love to have Fox back for season 4, which has already been greenlit. While we cannot confirm that you will see him again in episode 2, just know this is one more thing to look forward to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next episode of Shrinking

What did you think about Michael J. Fox turning up on the Shrinking season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







