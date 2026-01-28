Shrinking season 3 premiere: The Paul – Gerry reveal

We knew heading into the Shrinking season 3 that we would be seeing Michael J. Fox turning up for his first acting appearance in years. His character was that of Gerry, a Parkinson’s patient who Paul (Harrison Ford) meets early on in the premiere.

However, we are not here to talk about that individual scene — instead, it is all about what we saw in the final minutes.

Right after Paul’s surprisingly emotional wedding scene, he goes inside and has a brief conversation with Gerry. One of the questions he had was pretty darn simple: Why was he there? As it turns out, he wasn’t and this was a hallucination. It represents a critical symptom of Parkinson’s disease, and something that he and Julie are going to have to navigate as they move forward.

Based on some of the interviews that we’ve seen heading into the season, we do not believe that this is the last time we will see Fox this season. From where we stand, Gerry could serve as an important mentor to Paul in a way, which would be a fun dynamic that we have not really seen from him so far. Obviously Michael is a huge resource for the show thanks to his real-life experience but at the same time, he’s also going to have a chance to deliver some jokes. Just remember that we got a good one-liner in the premiere already, and he has a good bit of history and trust with executive producer Bill Lawrence due to the time they worked together on Spin City.

In the end, that closing scene wasn’t the first time that Lawrence has faked us out by making it seem someone was present when they weren’t. (If you watched Scrubs, you likely know what we are talking about.)

