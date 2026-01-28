The Traitors US season 4 episode 7 preview: A dangerous duo?

In a little over 24 hours you are going to see The Traitors US season 4 episode 7 arrive on Peacock and with that, we will have an answer to a big question. Who ends up being murdered in plain sight?

Heading into the episode, it makes all the sense in the world to think that Colton Underwood is the person Lisa Rinna will be taking out with the Cursed Amulet. However, there are a few other things that you have to consider here at the same time. Take, for starters, the simple fact here that everyone knows that Lisa wants Colton out and the move would put a gigantic target on her. Also, is she going to get the opportunity? He actually has to touch the Amulet for it to work.

We are getting to a point in the season now where the group of contestants is getting smaller and because of that, the Traitors have to start thinking of just about everything. Take, for example, the idea that Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are dangerous for the endgame.

Have either one of them been a major threat this season so far? Hardly, but we are starting to think that there need to be some discussions have. If they both make it close to the end, you know that they are never going to turn on each other. Meanwhile, they may vote together. Sure, we know that the ice-skating legends and Olympic commentators have tried to downplay their friendship so far this season, but is that really working? It would be so out-of-left-field to think that this is going to work.

If you don’t target Tara or Johnny…

Lisa may have to consider taking out someone else in Colton’s alliance, especially since there people in here that Rob may also want to work with. Consider Mark Ballas or Eric Nam for example!

