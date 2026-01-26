The Traitors US season 4 episode 7: Can Lisa Rinna survive?

As we get prepared to see The Traitors US season 4 episode 7 on Peacock later this week, we know there is likely to be a murder — and one with Lisa Rinna front and center. She is tasked with using the Cursed Amulet to get out a Faithful. It feels like Colton will be her primary target, but will she really be able to take him out in plain sight? In all honesty, she may actually have bigger fish to fry at this point.

To be specific, we have to talk a little bit about the situation she’s now in as a Traitor, one where she almost was banished at the last Roundtable. Ron Funches was a valuable shield and he’s gone. This brings us to a rather interesting dilemma when it comes to her and Colton, who has also heat on him — if she murders him, she becomes sole target. Can she shift that onto someone else in time?

We do tend to think that Lisa is absolutely in big trouble entering episode 7, especially when you remember that once a Traitor is in trouble, it is really hard to get attention onto someone else. It can happen here and there, but it is insanely difficult the longer you last.

Who could Lisa go after?

Beyond just Colton, you could make the case that Eric Nam is an obvious choice just because of his role in getting rid of Tiffany. If not him, would she really be willing to go after another Housewife in Dorinda? She can go at her for what happened with Ron, or argue that because this is her second season on board, she would know enough about the game in order to pull this off. Both of these options, at least at present, feel viable.

Do you think that Lisa will be taken out moving into The Traitors US season 4 episode 7?

