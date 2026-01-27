The Rookie season 8 episode 5 promo: Aaron Thorsen is back!

Just in case you needed one specific reason to be excited for The Rookie season 8 episode 5 on ABC next week, here it is: A chance to see Aaron Thorsen back! Tru Valentino is returning for “The Network,” and let’s just say that the character has found his footing in law enforcement and then some.

To be specific, it appears as though Aaron’s return is tied to him being of use for a dangerous and high-value case, one that could require both his skill set and then also a lot of communication with his former team.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a larger sense of what we are talking about here. We do think that this case is going to encompass a great deal of the hour, but are there some leftover stories we have to think about as well? Absolutely, with one of the biggest ones being just what is going to happen when it comes to Nolan and Bailey. She still seems intent on taking the job in DC, but the problem there is that John doesn’t think he can do it. He recognizes that if he goes out there, he would basically be starting from scratch again — but years older than when he did it the first time. That may be too big of an ask for him.

In general, we do think that the Nolan story is one that the writers will not be too eager to rush. With that, we could get more hints and teases for it as time goes on. In the interim, why not just try to enjoy what is in front of us?

