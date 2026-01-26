The Rookie season 8 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Network’

Next week on ABC, we are going to have a chance to dive into The Rookie season 8 episode 5. What more can we say about it?

Well, for starters, here is your reminder that the Nathan Fillion drama is sticking with its new timeslot, and that this Monday airing is not some one-time thing. Moving forward you will continue to see the same sort of stories that you have come to know and love, and that includes what is ahead here in “The Network.”

If you look below, you can see the full The Rookie season 8 episode 5 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

Lieutenant Grey and the FBI task force enlist the help of an old colleague to uncover a criminal network; while Nolan, Miles, Lucy and Celina respond to a mysterious officer involved shooting.

Should you be worried about the future due to the timeslot change?

In a word, no. The important thing to remember here is that the show has a super-dedicated audience that tends to follow it well, and there is also another spin-off in the works. Unless we start to hear serious news that the show may be ending, we are not going to sound the alarm in some sort of serious capacity. Whenever it does conclude, the biggest thing we can hope for is that the powers-that-be have a chance to deliver a proper conclusion. Until that point, we’re happy to keep moving with a story that is sure to present some interesting cases, but also chances to learn more about the characters!

When it comes to the latter, it does feel at least reasonably clear now that this upcoming episode will have a good spotlight for Grey, something that we will welcome whenever it is possible.

