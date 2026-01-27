Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiere date: Why this fall?

If you have not missed the news already, all signs point to Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiering on Showtime this fall. This includes, of course, comments from showrunner Clyde Phillips himself, and that gives us hope that very little is likely to change at this point.

So why are we waiting until this point, especially when the first season aired over the course of the summer? Well, let’s just say that this is not a situation all that complicated to figure out based on one simple factor: Production.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

Based on all early intel, Michael C. Hall and the rest of the cast are going to be filing in New York City this spring, a few months later in the year than what they did with season 1 back in 2025. Just from the vantage point of logistics alone, it is therefore easy to figure out why we would be waiting a little bit longer to see the end product. They need the time to get these episodes filmed, let alone going through the entire post-production process.

Ultimately, the reason why Dexter: Resurrection will likely not premiere later than the fall is because Showtime / Paramount+ need it. The first season was an enormous success and from everything we know at this point, we will not be seeing one of their other big-time hits in Yellowjackets return until either the end of this year or early 2027.

What we hope to see before filming

That is pretty simple: News on the cast! We were lucky that season 1 had the likes of Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage. Is there someone else who can be brought on board at this point to help up the ante? We can only hope.

Related – Be sure to score some additional news now on Dexter: Resurrection and what is to come production-wise

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Dexter: Resurrection when season 2 arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







