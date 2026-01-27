Ponies season 2: Haley Lu Richardson hopes for renewal

In the time since its initial premiere on Peacock, Ponies is a series that has managed to find a good big of success for itself. Is this a strong sign that we could be getting more later? While nothing is confirmed, we do think there are reasons for hope.

First and foremost, we do have to recognize how hard it can be for a lot of streaming shows to break out and find an audience — that makes what is happening here all the more noteworthy. It also helps that there is serious star power here with Emilia Clarke (pictured above) and Haley Lu Richardson leading the charge.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further reactions and reviews!

There is a chance that we may be waiting weeks or even months to hear more about a renewal, but Richardson herself has already said that she is ready and waiting. Just see more of what she had to say on the subject to Deadline:

“I’m literally waiting for a call to be like, ‘Guys you did good enough to do a Season 2, but I haven’t gotten that, so I don’t know … I would be excited for Twila to tap in even deeper into her vulnerability because I think that’s something that she’s been doing for the first time in her life throughout the arc of the season, so I would like to explore that more.”

If there is one reason for Peacock to potentially hurry along some renewal news, it is simply this: The faster that they announce something, the faster we can then get episodes on the other side. We know that long waits are standard for a lot of streaming shows these days, but do they really benefit anyone in the grand scheme of things?

Related – Be sure to get some more news now regarding Ponies, including more thoughts on what is ahead

Do you think we are going to get some more news on Ponies season 2 renewal in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back — there are more updates ahead we don’t want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







