PONIES season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the end of season 1 on Peacock, is there a chance that a PONIES season 2 is going to happen? Or, are we at the end?

The first thing that we really should do here is recognize that despite the spy drama having two great stars in Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, there are still people who may not be that familiar with it. By virtue of that, let’s just start off with sharing the official synopsis:

Moscow, 1977. Two “PONIES” (“persons of no interest” in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Emilia Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, Twila (Haley Lu Richardson), is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.

So what does the future hold?

Well, nothing has been confirmed as of yet! The series does feel like there is more story to tell, though, especially with the way in which it ended. Bea in particular has a lot to think about regarding the future, and that is without even mentioning any particular assignments.

In speaking more about the future now to Time Magazine, here is what executive producer Susanna Fogel had to say:

“The premise of PONIES is that it’s all in service of figuring out what happened to Chris, the person who Bea thought defined her life … By the end of the season, her loyalties are complicated; she’s not the person she was at the beginning. Losing Chris sent her on this journey that’s made her a much stronger person. How does or doesn’t he fit into her life now? And what does it mean for Bea if he doesn’t fit?”

