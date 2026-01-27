The Traitors US season 4 episode 7: Rob Rausch’s top priority

Through most of the first half of The Traitors US season 4, it is easy to say that Rob Rausch has been an outstanding Traitor. He has shown himself to be calm under pressure, strategic, and also willing to collect allies on all sides.

Yet, coming into the next episode, we do tend to think that he may be facing one of the bigger struggles that he’s had so far. After all, the Love Island alum too an enormous risk in deciding to vote against Lisa Rinna at the last Roundtable. This is one of those things that can be really hard to walk back.

Now, it is still true that Rob has a tiny amount of cover still, with it existing largely through the fact that he cannot be murdered. The only way that Lisa or Candiace can get him out of the game is if they can get him banished, but how do they go about doing that?

If there is one thing that we can say about Rob’s The Traitors game so far in totality, it is that he is really well-covered on most sides. Even if Lisa goes to someone with an accusation, are they going to believe her? That is one of those super-interesting questions that is hard to map out. It is a direct consequence of the friends that he has and since Lisa’s a target already, she may end up making it bigger on her … or look like she wants him out just because he voted for her.

Personally, we do still worry that Rob’s move could hurt him in the long game, especially when many people may have understood a vote to get out Ron Funches. Yet, he knows the dynamics of the game better than anyone, and that could make what lies ahead here all the more fascinating.

