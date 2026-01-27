American Idol 24: Brooks Rosser is early winner candidate!

Tonight on American Idol 24, we had someone in Brooks Rosser who established himself to be pretty darn special from the get-go.

Even before he opened his mouth to sing, it was easy to root for the guy. He has spent a great deal of time working at a dementia care center, doing whatever he can to make some of the people there feel a little bit better. He also presented himself as “unique,” which was echoed through his take on “Your Place at My Place.” He’s someone who does not fit entirely within a singular musical genre, but we tend to think that he would be great within the folk or adult-contemporary world. He’s got a really cool upper register to his voice, and he does not sound like anyone else this season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional reality TV reviews!

As of the first performance here was not enough, we also got a chance to hear him do a version of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” — one of the most spectacular songs ever written. You can get totally lost in his voice, and that is one of the biggest compliments that we can possibly imagine. (Thunderstorm Artis from last season was in attendance, and he had plenty of nice things to say here, as well.)

The one thing that we’re most curious about here moving forward is the fact that Brooks has seemingly not performed in front of a lot of people. Will that lack of experience hurt him in Hollywood Week? That is a concern but at the same time, some people just have a natural gift in this sort of environment. Our hope is just that he takes advantage of as many opportunities as he can to get on stage and figure out more ways to make a song his own. If he can do all of that, he does stand a good chance of making it far, or even the finale!

Related – See more highlights from American Idol 24 tonight

What did you think about Brooks Rosser and his audition on American Idol 24?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







