A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1: More on Tanselle

One of the great things about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on HBO is how fleshed-out the world and its characters feel. Even if certain people do not have a lot of airtime, they still find a way to stand out.

Take, for example, a certain puppeteer by the name of Tanselle, who has garnered the name of “Tanselle Too-Tall” by the locals. Ser Duncan the Tall has an affinity for her already, and she has also degreed to help create a proper shield for him in the tournament. She’s a likable craftswoman who feels like she could be a sounding board — and perhaps more — over the rest of the story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS reviews!

So how does Tanzyn Crawford (who is six feet tall in real life) describe her part? Speaking to Vulture following this past episode, we spells that out quite well:

The character description I initially got just said “A tall puppeteer.” That might’ve been it. I was like, Wait, I’m tall. This could work out for me. [Laughs.] Physically, I can relate to that. But I understood the toll that would’ve taken on her, growing up in Westeros, where women are supposed to be small and feminine and fit in with structured standards. She is self-confident — quiet, but I don’t think that demonstrates a lack of confidence. I just think it demonstrates a specific kind of personality that doesn’t need to be boisterous or in your face. I wanted to discover what her journey was, from being a child — too tall in her village, being made fun of or ostracized a bit — to this woman you see now who is assured of herself and has carved out her own little niche of puppeteering in this very violent, male-dominated world. I like that she has her own corner, her own slice of Westeros in Ashford, to be creative and separated from the men in the competition around her.

We do think Dunk also knows what it is like to feel ostracized, hence their connection. We would love to see them have more opportunities to interact, but many can there be? We do have to remember here that Dunk is preoccupied with the tournament at present, and doing almost all he can to prepare.

Related – Learn more about what more is ahead on the series

What have you thought about Tanselle on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms so far?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







