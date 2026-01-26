Industry season 4 episode 3: About the Haley, Yasmin scenes…

There is so much to unpack when you consider the events of Industry season 4 episode 3, and of course we understand viewing it from the perspective of Yasmin and Henry. They are, after all, two of the show’s more important characters!

With that being said, we cannot look at their situation now minus Haley Clay, who played a fairly integral role. There was the initial flirtation with Yasmin, which led into a commanding scene in which Yasmin watches her in a sexual encounter with Henry. There are multiple ways to view what happened but for Haley, it seems as though she sees it as a way to infiltrate this relationship and beyond that, get information that benefits her later.

In speaking on all of this further, here is what Kiernan Shipka (who plays Haley) had to say to The Wrap:

I think that the second Yasmin showed up in Haley’s life, Haley found her in — I think that Haley saw a part of herself in Yasmin, and it was almost a sort of spiritual recognition, I think, because the first scene between the two of them is quite short, but it’s loaded. We see immediately that Haley kind of tests the waters and sees if Yas is down to play ball, and she is, and I think from then on, it was like Haley knew that Yasmin was her person, and that there was a connection there that was beyond words. And also Yasmin being one of the only other women in that space is also why Haley gravitated towards her. It’s fun to see her test the waters in the beginning, and then slowly build that relationship and take a lot of risks within it. It was probably something that happened on a more spiritual level, and then Haley played out in a more tactical way.

Judging from these words alone, it does seem as though what we saw tonight with these characters is not going to be the end of it. However, there is certainly no guarantee we will see it the same way moving forward. Haley has shown to be on Team Tender fully thanks to her rebuke of Jim at the start of the season; will she remain in that place forever?

