Industry season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Harper takes a gamble

As we look more to Industry season 4 episode 4 next week on HBO, do you want to know more about the central focus?

Well, let’s just start things off by noting here that based on what we saw in episode 3, Harper is starting to get her ducks in a row. She has realized more of what Tender has done in order to try and hide some of the company’s most salacious practices — and now, she has to act. Working with someone like Jim is a risky proposition, but she’s well-aware of the risks that exist in this world already. After all, this is someone who is already trying to figure things out here with a motley crew of assorted people that includes the likes of Rishi, Sweetpea, Eric, and many others.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Industry season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

While Whitney and Henry pursue a new partner for Tender’s banking app, Harper gambles on an exposé of the company’s business practices.

While Henry continues to move forward with Whitney, the question that we have is whether or not his personal life will eventually make things crumble for him professionally. We know that he is crediting Yasmin for his survival but clearly, there is something very delicate and dangerous about their dynamic. The situation with Hayley certainly feels like one big example of that, where he feels like he is being enabled in some not-great ways, whereas she is just sitting back and claiming that she is giving him exactly what he really wants. This is going to prove rather tricky, but where are things going to end? We have not made it yet to the halfway point of the season and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that more twists are coming.

