Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Gothic Valentine’s Day

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a great opportunity to see Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 arrive. What more can we say?

For starters, there are only three episodes remaining for the season and that is alone enough to send a chill down your spine. There are still so many loose ends to tie up! Of course, a goal of a show like this is not really to tie up anything in a neat or tidy box. Instead, it is simply to generate feelings. If the cast and crew are able to do that here, isn’t it easy to say mission accomplished?

To get a few more details now on what is to come, check out the full Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

Everyone goes goth for Valentine’s Day. Stephen introduces a new friend.

Obviously, with most shows the idea of Valentine’s Day is promising and romantic. This is not most shows, and the idea of romance as present here is often a little bit warped. The fact that Hulu is not saying too much here is a good sign that everything could be hitting the fan even more than it already has. We do not think that there is much on this show that is stable enough to make us feel confident in the future — and the producers likely do not want it any other way.

Just to add a little bit more to the suspense here, the streaming service is not saying too much as of yet regarding how the season ends — you could be waiting a little bit longer if you are eager to get some further insight on that.

