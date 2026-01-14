Tell Me Lies season 3: Is this the final season?

Today marked the arrival of the first three episodes of Tell Me Lies season 3, including one that was not expected to drop today. This allowed all of us a chance to be sucked back into this incredibly-messy and emotional world — but is this the final chance we are going to be able to do that?

Well, here is the thing with a show like this — it is trying its best to live in the moment when it comes to supplying us with a lot of great twists and misdirects. It is our hope that more could be coming but for now, it feels like a lot of this season is set up to provide a sense of closure — or however much there can be in this world.

Speaking to Us Weekly, executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer had the following to say when it comes to planning this season, and just how open she i to doing more:

“In terms of future seasons, it’s impossible to really know at this point … I certainly had always thought this was always more or less the ending I’d had in mind … But you never know what’s going to happen in the future. But there’s definitely a sense where I didn’t want to leave anything hanging this season. Basically, I wanted to satisfy everyone.”

If there is anything that we can say with a certain amount of certainty, it is simply that Hulu could very well want more. After all, the viewership for the past couple of seasons seems to have been strong, so the powers that be seem to have every reason in the world to keep things going. We’ll just see how the rest of the story plays out.

