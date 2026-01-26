True Detective season 5 premiere date: What filming dates mean

If you are not aware for whatever reason, True Detective season 5 is absolutely coming to HBO, even if very little has been confirmed. What we know at present is that New York will be the primary setting, and there have been rumors for months that Nicolas Cage will serve as the star.

Today, what we at least have is a little something more to sate our appetite: When production for the series will actually kick off.

According to a report from Production List, the Issa Lopez-produced show is going to kick things off on March 1. Now, it is worth noting that dates are always subject to change, but it is comforting to know that we are not just sitting around here waiting until infinity to see the show back. It has, after all, been multiple years already since season 4 a.k.a. Night Country aired.

If this filming date holds, what this most likely means is that season 5 would be done before the end of the year; if that is the case, a winter or spring premiere date could theoretically be in the cards. Yet, at the same time it is important to remember that HBO has the final say in a lot of this, and we ended up waiting longer for season 4 than a lot of us initially expected. (Some of that was due to the industry strikes of 2023, but the point in general still stands.)

The biggest thing we want for season 5 is for it to stay both glorious and dark. That is the True Detective brand, and we would argue that season 4 was far and away the best version of the series since the first one.

