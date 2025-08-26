True Detective season 5: Is Nicolas Cage on board?

We have heard already that True Detective season 5 is meant to be set around New York City — so do we have its star?

According to a report from Variety, Oscar winner Nicolas Cage is in talks to star in the latest edition of the franchise, which comes from season 4 showrunner Issa Lopez. This is an actor who has done a lot of unique and memorable roles over the years, but TV is not something that he’s been known for. He is also appearing in the upcoming Spider-Noir series, so this would be a double-dose of great Cage programming down the line.

While HBO has not confirmed Cage’s casting, it does make a lot of sense. Every single True Detective season tends to have a huge name front and center, whether it be season 1 (Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey) or season 4 (Jodie Foster). It makes a lot of sense to keep big names around to sell each season, and Cage clearly has a lot of fans.

Of course, what matters the most here is going to be the story. We do feel like personally, the fourth season was the best since the first and one that also feels incredibly underrated even at this point. We would love to see more people actively talking about it, and maybe Cage’s casting would get more people to reconsider this chapter, as well.

There is no official season 5 premiere date as of yet. However, at the same time our general feeling is that the next season is going to be airing at some point in 2027. Fingers crossed that by the end of the year, at least we’ll start to hear news that feels a bit more essential. Is that too much to ask for?

