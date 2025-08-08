True Detective season 5 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about True Detective season 5 at some point between now and the end of August? Make no mistake that we want it — but is it going to actually happen? That remains to be seen.

For now, however, we do still remain in this bizarre period of waiting around, as there is no clear sense as to what the folks at HBO are going to do with the crime anthology series. Here is what is confirmed at this point — Issa Lopez is going to be back as showrunner. Not only that, but you are also going to see the series move to a New York setting for the first time. It feels like there is potential for a lot of new stuff to transpire here, and we tend to hope that filming will be taking place next year.

Unfortunately, this is where we come to a place where we have to share the bad news. HBO has already indicated that season 5 will not be coming until 2027 and by virtue of that, you are not going to be getting any premiere-date news for now. You have to imagine that we are at least a year out, if not more, before some of this news is going to start to circulate. That means that a good bit of patience is going to be required.

Now if there is any one thing we hope to get more news on between now and the end of the summer, it is simply this: Something related to the new leads. This is a franchise that has always tried to sell itself on the backs of some big names, and there is no real reason to think it is going to change now.

