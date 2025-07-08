True Detective season 5 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to hear more about True Detective season 5 between now and the end of July?

Well, let’s start at this point by knowing that we more than understand if anyone out there is impatient. After all, remember the following here — it has been basically a year and a half at this point since the end of season 4. We know that more is coming and yet, at the same time the folks at HBO are clearly taking their time on it! There is no filming timeline and for now, the only thing that has been confirmed is that they will be set around Queens, New York. Issa Lopez is back as showrunner, but no cast members have been presently confirmed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

So will anything change before too long? We are cautiously optimistic that at the very least, we will learn news on either filming or the new cast between now and the end of the summer. Unfortunately, there is no real reason to rush things along! Remember for a moment that this series is not going to be back until 2027, and that means that the producers will take their time. Even with production, there may be a time that makes more sense depending on when the season is set during the year. If it is in the winter, for example, don’t you want for there to be some snow?

As for the lead, the only thing we’d say is that you need another person like Jodie Foster — someone who is incredibly accomplished and to go along with that, knows a thing or two about how to sell a product. Star power has always been a part of this franchise from the beginning.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on True Detective right now — what more is coming?

What are you most eager to see moving into True Detective season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







