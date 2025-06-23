True Detective season 5 premiere date: Summer 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of the summer, will we get more news when it comes to a True Detective season 5 at HBO? Make no mistake, we’d love it — especially as more and more time ticks off since when we actually had a chance to see season 4. It has already been almost a year and a half!

Unfortunately, for the time being, here is what we can say — earlier this year we learned that the next season would be set potentially in Queens, New York. However, we have not heard all that much about it since. We know that creator Issa Lopez is actively working to get the story together and ultimately, there is no clear timetable on that. All we can do at present is defer back to previous comments made by HBO, ones that suggest that the series will be coming back in 2027.

So basically, what that means in the context of where we are now is that the odds of more information coming out soon are slim to none. If we learn anything this summer, it could be who the star of the next season will be … and that is more or less it. There is no real reason to rush into saying anything else, though we would love to get a better sense as to when the series will start filming.

Now if there is any one thing that we can assume at this point, it is that True Detective is going to remain for season 5 every bit as dark and twisted as what we have seen so far. If you are this network, you know already what viewers like from the franchise. Season 4 was a great showcase for that, and a nice recovery for the series as a whole.

