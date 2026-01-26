American Idol 24 video: Jesse Findling sings ‘In the Stars’

Tonight on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see the American Idol season 24 premiere — and why not meet Jesse Findling now?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the 19-year old make his debut on the show with a performance of “In the Stars” by Benson Boone — someone who was actually a part of the show a few seasons back. Findling explains leading up to the performance being born with a stutter and how it has impacted him over the years. He explains that the song choice is one that has special meaning to him and his brother, who also has a stutter. We do not think it’s a surprise to see that his audition is pretty darn awesome, and we do think that he’s going to have a major role to play this season. Will this take him all the way to the live shows, though?

In speaking more about the larger American Idol machine for a moment, there are a few different things that the producers are experimenting with throughout the season. One of the biggest ones is them trying to do whatever they can to generate more discussion online. The new timeslot and early premiere is one way to shake things up here. Another, meanwhile, will be them incorporating social-media voting once we get to the later part of the season.

In general, one of the larger things we are curious about is how much the reality show is going to look at the blueprint of another network production in Dancing with the Stars. While we’re well-aware that they are different programs with entirely separate ideas, the ballroom competition has experienced a resurgence over the past few years — in part thanks to them being forward-thinking. We do think that is something others could and should examine.

