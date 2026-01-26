The Beauty season 1 episode 4 trailer: Byron Forst’s plan

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see The Beauty season 1 episode 4 play out thanks to FX and Hulu. So what is to come here story-wise?

Well, based on the latest trailer released by the network, it does feel like some of the story is rather easy to define, all things considered. Byron Forst clearly considers himself to be this visionary, someone who can cater to the wants and needs of everyone. Vanity is pervasive … but doesn’t it also come at a cost? Just through the first few episodes alone, it feels fair to say that some people are going to spiral more and more out of control.

If you head over to the link here you can see a trailer for not just episode 4, but also the remainder of the twisted series. This is where you can hear Byron boast that the product is going to lead to so many “maxed-out credit cards” all across the country, once again leaning into the desperation many have to feel beautiful. That is before, of course, you throw all of the potential side effects and the violence into the mix. This is where we could see a little more of the unraveling, and what could make for a really insane story as we get further and further in.

Are there those who will be out to make things right? Sure, as we have started to see; however, with the “disease” becoming easier and easier to spread, that puts much of the world on the verge of disaster. In a way, you can view the remainder of The Beauty as both social commentary and then also a post-apocalyptic thriller.

