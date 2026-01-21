The Beauty season 1 episode 4 air date, what lies ahead

Today on Hulu, you have the opportunity to check out the first three episodes of The Beauty, a new body-horror show from executive producer Ryan Murphy. The series is meant to be shocking and provocative, and it features a great cast including Evan Peters.

So what is the plan for the show going to be from here? Let’s just say that we have so much more to discuss here moving forward…

The Beauty having three episodes at once to kick off the story is somewhat commonplace for Hulu, as they like to do what they can to get people hooked. If you haven’t heard too much official about the story yet, we suggest taking a look at the official logline:

When international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways, two FBI agents are sent to Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to uncover the truth behind these deaths and end up discovering a conspiracy that threatens the future of humanity.

Now, let’s look at what is ahead. The schedule for the series will fluctuate a little bit moving forward, but the plan is to just get one episode next week. The title for it is “Beautiful Chimp Face,” and the synopsis serves as a great way to set the stage:

Cooper interviews an assistant editor following a disturbing event at the offices of a fashion magazine in New York City.

In the end, we do think that there are going to be a lot of twists and turns ahead. While the series is based on source material, do we expect that it is going to closely follow every note of that? Well, if nothing else, we know that Murphy has a tendency to send people on very wild rides, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be altogether different here.

