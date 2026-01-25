The Day of the Jackal season 2 premiere date: January update

At some point between now and the end of the month, are we going to be hearing more about The Day of the Jackal season 2? Well, the first thing that we should really do here is note that the Peacock / Sky series was incredibly popular through season 1 and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that it will have a big audience when it returns.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to pop in and say that it does not appear as though anyone is willing to rush much of the process along. The odds of us learning a lot about this season soon are close to zero, mostly because the episodes are nowhere close to ready at present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more great TV reactions and reviews!

According to Production List, the series has only recently begun work on the latest batch of episodes in Europe, and that means that we will be lucky to get The Day of the Jackal back close to the end of this year. After all, we are talking here about a series with a wide array of locations and beyond just that, also one that has action sequences and requires a good bit of post-production. This is an instance where something of this quality cannot be rushed, and really just have to wait and see.

What could the best-case scenario be?

From where we stand at present, it is honestly rather simple: We get a premiere date announcement at some point this fall and if we are lucky, some sort of teaser or trailer around a month before the show itself is back. We do firmly believe that everyone is going to put their all into trying to up the ante from the first chapter … but that is of course hard when the bar is set so high.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Day of the Jackal season 2 right now

What do you most want to see moving into The Day of the Jackal season 2 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







