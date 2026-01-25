Saturday Night Live debuts Mr. On Blast (Jeremy Culhane)

We were hoping for something really interesting on Saturday Night Live tonight with Weekend Update. After all, remember that there has been so much that transpired in the news.

With that being said, most of the jokes that we got here were a little bit predictable, though some of the Trump – Greenland jokes delivered at least a few laughs. Marcello delivered a piece on Gen Z slang, but then we had a debut of a new character: Mr. On Blast, played by Jeremy Culhane. He is someone getting headlines right now for playing JD Vance, and here he managed to bring out something new and pretty darn funny.

The whole premise of Mr. On Blast was pretty simple: He comes out and skewers things, but most of the are pretty corny and accompanied by ridiculous music. This actually felt like a distant cousin of Bruce Chandling, the intentionally hacky comedian played by Kyle Mooney. Both specialized in telling jokes that were “so bad they’re good,” but the difference is that Chandling typically had a meltdown and/or an existential crisis halfway through the bit. Blast stuck with the same routine throughout, being fully committed to the fact that he was succeeding with some of his takedowns.

Is this something that we could see again? Honestly, we think so. Jeremy is clearly someone the show sees a lot of confidence in and really, season 51 seems to be one that is really all about getting as many new cast members reps as they possibly can. Ashley Padilla, for example, has been the recipient of more air time than almost any other cast member, and that is rare for how long she has been on the show.

