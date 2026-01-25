Saturday Night Live: The Trumps Awards Show

We will be quick to say that heading into tonight’s new Saturday Night Live episode, it was really hard to know how they would open the show. It was a difficult day for the country due to events in Minnesota, and it created an environment where we were unsure just how they would open.

Rather than lean into something serious, though, the series opted to move instead into a fake awards show titled “The Trumps” — an excuse for James Austin Johnson to bring out his impression again. This is a hard thing to keep going, mostly due to the fact that there is so much overkill already on various Trump spoofs.

Yet, we do get exactly what they were doing here, mocking the President’s affinity for accepting rewards that either did not exist before or were directly handed to him after being won by someone else previously.

We’ll be honest in say that for the first few minutes, this sketch did not hit — it almost felt like old news at this point. The audience seemed to struggle at the opening to figure out whether to laugh. It also went on far longer than we really thought that it needed to and it continued to hit some of the same jokes over and over again. (The only real moment that made us laugh was when Trump thanked Loki close to the end.)

Oh, and we did get an appearance from Mike Meyers as Elon Musk, who did his best in order to save it close to the end. Also, a very random performance of a fake Carrie Underwood to perform the theme song for America’s Funniest Home Videos. The reason why the Musk impression likely hits more is simply a matter of scarcity — we do not see it that often and because of that, it is ultimately more effective.

