Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 10 promo: Addison, Amelia reunite!

As we get prepared to see Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 10 on ABC on Thursday, there is something to be excited about from the jump. Not only is Kate Walsh appearing as Addison Montgomery, but we’re also seeing the return of Caterina Scorsone as Amelia!

We’ve known for a while now that the latter character would eventually return after having some time away from the hospital for a sabbatical, but to have this be a Private Practice reunion feels all sorts of wonderful. It also still feels like that show ended far too quickly, so any opportunity we have to celebrate it is absolutely going to be something that we will embrace.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some further TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest Grey’s Anatomy promo in which Amelia questions why Addison is turning up — and also indicates further the reason for her absence from the hospital. Do we think that Addison has a good reason for turning up? Absolutely, and it could impact Amelia’s story in a big way the rest of the season. After all, it is our understanding that she will be a big part of the story from here on out.

The other part of the promo does feature a challenge for Ben and Bailey, mostly in that he has to call her for a key question regarding funding while she is working on an ambulance … and let’s just say that things go from bad to worse there fairly quickly. Is she going to be able to turn the place into an acting ER? Well, Owen has some questions about that but given the situation they are dealing with here, they may not have all that much of a chance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy now, including more insight on what is ahead

What do you want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 10 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







