Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 10 spoilers: Kate Walsh is back!

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 10 — are you ready for what is ahead?

At this point in the show’s run, there are a few things that it can use to its benefit. One of the biggest ones is that it has a rather long run of great actors who have appeared over the years. Some have been guest stars, whereas some others have simply showed up on a recurring basis. Then, of course, you have someone in Kate Walsh who got her own spin-off in Private Practice as Dr. Addison Montgomery.

Now, we have known for a while that Walsh would be appearing this season, and it is going to happen now moving into the installment titled “Strip That Down.” She will be present here for a case, but who knows what other reveals could come along with that?

If you look below, you can see the full Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Addison Montgomery returns to Grey Sloan, seeking assistance with a patient with a neurological condition. Bailey joins Owen and Blue on a paramedic ride-along.

Is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing more of Walsh down the road here, as well? We do tend to think it is possible, mostly because it always is.

As for the story when it comes to Owen and Blue, we are mostly just curious about the ride-along and what it actually means. It also makes us think a little bit more of Station 19 and what it actually means.

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 10?

Do you want to see even more of Addison a little bit later down the road? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates.

