Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: Yerin Ha on ‘grounded’ story

We know that a good bit has been said already about Bridgerton season 4 leading into the premiere next week, and for good reason! On paper, you can argue that the story of Sophie Baek is meant to be Cinderella-like, given the idea that she and Benedict meet at a masquerade ball and there is a search for him to locate her after.

Yet, it also looks as though there is a real plan to try and subvert expectations — or even go so far as to flip them entirely! One of the things that makes Sophie as a character interesting is that there are so many layers to not just how she gets to the ball, but how she reacts to it after the fact.

With all of this mind, why not turn things over here to Yerin Ha? Speaking to W Magazine in a recent interview, here is how the actress responded to some of her first impressions of her character:

I was like, Oh, she’s got trauma. This season is a lot—is darker the right word?—for Bridgerton. There’s something in the class struggle and the class divide, and opening up the Bridgerton universe to the downstairs universe, that made it more grounded. There are actual societal stakes at play.

Of course, our hope here is that there will be layers upon layers to the trauma and it’s not something that is easily apparent. After all, this would enable the Netflix drama to have enough content to really stretch things out for a full season. Otherwise, couldn’t this story be wrapped once Sophie and Benedict find each other once more?

In general, we will say that this is one of the most exciting seasons we’ve had on paper; let’s just cross our fingers and hope for a worthy final result.

What are you most expecting to see when it comes to Sophie’s story on Bridgerton season 4?

