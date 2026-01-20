Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: New Luke Thompson teases

One week from Thursday, you are going to have the excellent opportunity to see Bridgerton season 4 arrive — at least with the first half of the story.

So what all is ahead at this point? There are a multitude of different plots that are worth thinking about, but there is no denying that most of the story revolves around Benedict Bridgerton and his potential relationship with Sophie Baek, a woman of modest means who he ends up meeting at a masquerade ball. There is such a classic romantic element to this season, as we have two people who fall for each other without even knowing who they truly are. This leads to a search for answers — and what all happens when the truth comes out.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Luke Thompson (who plays Benedict) was asked for three words to describe season 4. We tend to think that his response was rather illuminating:

Bubble; both the masquerade ball and the ‘My Cottage’ sequence feel like they exist in a bubble. The problem is when that bubble pops. Wet; there’s a lot of water this season, rain, lakes. And romance, the first episode alone is incredibly romantic. That love-at-first-sight trope is beautiful and so fun to play.

Just from reading this alone, we do feel hopeful that you will not have to wait long to see the love story kick off — and from where we stand, that is very much a good thing. The faster that we can see these relationships blossom the better, especially since there are likely going to be highs and lows throughout the overall story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

