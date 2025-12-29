Bridgerton season 4 trailer offers up a new Cinderella story

With the first part of Bridgerton season 4 arriving on Netflix come January 29, the streaming service has unveiled a brand-new trailer. So, what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, consider the idea that this may be one of the most romantic stories yet, even if the premise has been done many times before. We are looking at a narrative around a young woman hoping to change her whole life thanks to being at one magical ball — she meets an attractive suitor, only to leave before her true identity is found out. He commences a whirlwind search to find her, using one article of clothing left behind.

What we are trying to say here is that a lot of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s story is Cinderella-coded and honestly, we do not care at all. Baek is someone who was eager to see how the other half lived and by virtue of that, attended a masquerade ball. She does seem curious about Benedict but at the same time, wary about judgment regarding her social status. He is attracted to her because she is different, and also a wide array of other reasons at the same time.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see all of the drama and romance that is presumably ahead, with also some teases regarding Penelope’s storyline (now that she is actually known as Lady Whistledown) as well as Francesca’s new life. We tend to think that the latter is eventually going to set the stage for a Michaela romance, which could be a focus for another season down the line.

